×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Deputy transport minister runs the rule over Nelson Mandela Bay’s passenger rail service

Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 14 December 2023

Nelson Mandela Bay railway commuters received a ministerial visitor during their Wednesday morning ride.

Deputy transport minister Lisa Mangcu boarded the Metrorail on Wednesday from Kariega to Gqeberha as part of a national campaign to conduct safety and level crossing inspections at train stations across SA.  ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read