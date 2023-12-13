Beitbridge fence builders must pay back their profits, orders high court

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the dismissal by the Johannesburg high court of an appeal by two companies that were appointed by the public works department to build the Beitbridge border fence in 2020.

Profteam and Caledon River Property were appealing against an order made by the Special Tribunal in March last that they be divested of the profits made from the multimillion-rand contracts.



In terms of its contract with the department, Profteam would construct a 40km borderline fence along the South Africa/Zimbabwe border at Beitbridge to secure the border in the wake of the national disaster occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Caledon River was contracted to provide professional services related to the project.

Soon after the fence was constructed, it started to fall apart, prompting the SIU to investigate the contracts. The SIU found various irregularities in the awarding of the contracts and approached the tribunal to declare the contracts invalid.