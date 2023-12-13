×

Walmer initiate shot dead days before he was due to return home

Flames of misery after sacred rite

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 13 December 2023

As Walmer initiate Luthando Citwa turned his back on his burning iboma (traditional house) on Tuesday he did not celebrate his transition into manhood but, instead, the flames symbolised the cruel death of his brother who was shot earlier that morning. 

The brothers started the customary rite of passage together just more than a month ago...

