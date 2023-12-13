Slain Gqeberha physio remembered with ‘Angel Marolien’ cookie
Walmer coffee shop honours beloved former customer
In a fitting tribute to one of its first — and favourite — customers, Brioche Coffee Shop has honoured the life of slain Bay physiotherapist Marolien Schmidt with the launch of the “Angel Marolien” cookie.
Schmidt’s family was initially not aware of the heartwarming initiative but her brother Jan later described the gesture as a welcome reminder of what his sister meant to the city’s residents...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.