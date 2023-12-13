×

News

Nelson Mandela Bay seeks partners for Bayworld mega-project

MBDA holds investor engagement session to gauge private sector interest

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 13 December 2023

The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) has laid out its value proposition for the R6bn Bayworld mega-project, which has been dubbed a catalytic game changer for the city and the Eastern Cape.

MBDA chief executive Anele Qaba and his team hosted an investor engagement session at McArthur Pools on Tuesday, to test investor appetite for partnerships in the project, which is set to be completed in 2030...

