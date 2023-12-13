×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Motorist stabbed, car ‘commandeered’ in Gqeberha road-rage incident

By Brandon Nel - 13 December 2023

A road-rage incident in Gqeberha took a wild turn when a motorist, fuelled by frustration after being involved in a collision with another vehicle, allegedly stabbed the other driver in the chest and stomach.

And in a bizarre twist, the attacker then allegedly commandeered the victim’s car, attempting to drive it to his boss to show him what had transpired...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read