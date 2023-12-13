Killer of e-hailing driver jailed for life
Father of Snayers happy with sentence, saying ‘the justice system prevailed for me today’
It was seemingly a case of like father like son for Bathandwa Jabavu who received a sentence of life for both murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
And while the defence fought for a lesser sentence, claiming that because Jabavu grew up without a father which affected his life choices, Gqeberha high court judge Nyameko Gqamana was not persuaded that it constituted a mitigating factor...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.