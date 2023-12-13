Health ombud slams nurses after heartbreaking death of Nelson Mandela Bay teenager
A damning health ombudsman’s report on the heartbreaking death of a Bay teenager who was denied assistance at a clinic after reporting that she had been gang-raped has laid bare the negligent conduct of two nurses on the day.
Zenizole Vena, 15, was reportedly held hostage and raped but managed to escape — only to be turned away from the Motherwell NU11 clinic on September 21, 2022...
