News

Health ombud slams nurses after heartbreaking death of Nelson Mandela Bay teenager

By Andisa Bonani - 13 December 2023

A damning health ombudsman’s report on the heartbreaking death of a Bay teenager who was denied assistance at a clinic after reporting that she had been gang-raped has laid bare the negligent conduct of two nurses on the day.

Zenizole Vena, 15, was reportedly held hostage and raped but managed to escape — only to be turned away from the Motherwell NU11 clinic on September 21, 2022...

