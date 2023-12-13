×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Former State Theatre employee, four others arrested for R24m ‘fraud’

By TimesLIVE - 13 December 2023
The theatre lost R24m to fraud.
The theatre lost R24m to fraud.
Image: 123RF

The Hawks have arrested a 41-year-old former South African State Theatre employee and four alleged accomplices.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the case was opened in November 2018 when two employees of the theatre allegedly siphoned money into their own accounts.

“The two employees allegedly used letterheads of existing companies to create invoices without the knowledge of the actual companies and changed the banking details to those belonging to the suspects' relatives, resulting in R24m stolen.”

The suspects are due to appear in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday to face fraud, theft and money-laundering charges.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read