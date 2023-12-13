Be careful — it’s snake season in Nelson Mandela Bay
Snakes alive! As the summer sun bakes across Nelson Mandela Bay it has also drawn the region’s slithering serpents out of hiding.
Snake experts have warned that the warmer summer months bring with them a higher risk of snake bites and have cautioned holidaymakers and visitors to Nelson Mandela Bay and the broader Eastern Cape to keep a wary eye on the ground. . ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.