Baby dies after being left in hot car for hours in Nelson Mandela Bay
A Nelson Mandela Bay mother is facing a charge of culpable homicide after her six-month-old child died while locked in a hot car for several hours.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 34-year-old woman from Despatch loaded the baby girl into her car at 6.45am last Thursday to drop off her three-year-old at school. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.