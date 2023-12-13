×

News

Baby dies after being left in hot car for hours in Nelson Mandela Bay

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 13 December 2023

A Nelson Mandela Bay mother is facing a charge of culpable homicide after her six-month-old child died while locked in a hot car for several hours.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 34-year-old woman from Despatch loaded the baby girl into her car at 6.45am last Thursday to drop off her three-year-old at school. ..

