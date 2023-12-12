Wheels coming off as mystery deepens over ‘missing stock’ at Nelson Mandela Bay storage depot
Where are the tyres?’
The mystery of the missing tyres from a Nelson Mandela Bay storage depot has unravelled what a senior official has termed a syndicate targeting vehicle components that is hampering the city’s ability to provide some services.
The city’s internal audit department is investigating claims that 2,200 tyres were stolen from a depot between July and August...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.