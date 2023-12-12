WATCH | Zahara’s family praises hospital staff who tried to save her life

In pain and grief, the family of award-winning singer Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana have applauded medical professionals who pulled out all the stops to try save her life as she fought for weeks in hospital to stay alive.
Family spokesperson Nkosiyami Mkutukana addressed the media outside the family homestead in Phumlani, East London and confirmed Zahara had died.
The songstress died on Monday after being in hospital for several weeks. She was 36.
“We would like to express our appreciation to the staff members at the hospital who took care of her when she was ill. We appreciate what they did. They did their best to avoid what has happened. We appreciate their efforts,” Mkutukana said.
Zahara was admitted to Olivedale Netcare Hospital, with her family saying she had complained about suffering pain.
Mkutukana described Zahara as a “humble child” despite achieving great strides in the music industry.
“It is very sad for us as a family We have lost our beloved daughter and granddaughter and everything to us. Besides being a person who was popularly known, to us she was a family member, a humble person, an ordinary child.”
Tributes have been pouring in for Zahara from fans and her colleagues in the music industry.
Sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa honoured Zahara on his social media page on X, saying: “I am very saddened by the passing of Zahara. My deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry. Government has been with the family for some time. Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music.”
