State ready for Jub Jub trial despite his lawyer's request for postponement
TV host and musician faces 13 charges including rape and assault after four complainants opened cases against him
Reporter
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The state says it is ready to proceed with the trial against TV personality Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye and he will return to court on February 5.
Maarohanye faces 13 charges, including rape, assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, kidnapping and indecent assault.
He appeared briefly in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday, but his lawyers requested a postponement to study additional information they received from the state.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the state could provide the information to Maarohanye's legal representative after consulting state witnesses.
“They [defence] have now requested a further postponement for them to consult the accused on the further particulars provided to them,” she said, adding that the state was ready to proceed with the trial.
“We have consulted all our witnesses and hope by the time we return to court in February all parties will be ready to proceed so this matter can be brought to finality,” Mjonondwane said.
Maarohanye’s lawyer Terrance Baloyi said they requested further information as some of the charges could “not be understood” to take the matter forward.
“For example, if someone says they have been raped, they haven’t said anything in a year. How do we prove that charge? The unfortunate part is we are talking about something that happened more than 10 years ago. I still maintain — if they were really serious, they would have brought this matter earlier,” he said.
Maarohanye arrived on Monday morning with an entourage, dressed in a grey tracksuit and surrounded by private security who barred media from speaking to him.
He handed himself over to police in July after a case was opened against him and he was released on R10,000 bail.
Two of the four complainants are actress Amanda Du-Pont and media personality Masechaba Ndlovu.
TimesLIVE
