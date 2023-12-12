New body launched to champion identity and heritage of coloured community
In an effort to ensure the identity and rich cultural heritage of the coloured community in the northern areas remains intact for generations to come, a newly launched nonprofit company has been established to bring the cause to the fore.
Former Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Errol Heynes was on hand on Thursday to deliver the guest speech at the launch of the Northern Areas Heritage, Research and Interpretive Centre (NAHRIC), that will focus on the research and dissemination of the northern areas’ history...
