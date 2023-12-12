Nelson Mandela Bay cholera case could be linked to sewage spill

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is investigating whether the cholera diagnosis of a Gqeberha woman can be linked to a blocked sewerage line.
The metro announced on Monday afternoon that a 47-year-old woman from Walmer township had tested positive for the virus.
Eastern Cape health spokesperson Dr Sizwe Kupelo said on Monday that the woman was in good health.
Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said a sewer obstruction had been identified at the woman’s residence.
“The sewerage line was subsequently fixed and currently there is no longer a build-up of sewage in the yard and no-one has fallen sick in the household,” Ndamase said.
Ndamase said they had acted immediately when the results came back positive.
“The [municipality] is conducting a cholera surveillance programme in wastewater for early detection of cholera cases in the community,” she said.
“This step is very important as early detection of cases will allow all health role players to get their responses ready.
“It is also possible to contain the spread of disease once the surveillance system detects the possible source of the infection.”
National health spokesperson Foster Mohale said: “If the test results confirm the presence of cholera in the blocked sewerage line, the local authorities and stakeholders will need to put measures in place to prevent the exposure of the communities from possible infections to avoid a wider spread of the disease by attending to that matter.
“The public is reminded to avoid using any water from unreliable sources for consumption and cooking to prevent contracting waterborne diseases like cholera.”
When it came to municipal drinking water, Ndamase said: “We believe there is little reason for the community to be concerned about the municipal drinking water as the drinking water undergoes strict treatment processes before it is reticulated to communities.
“Secondly, the drinking water is tested on a weekly basis for compliance with the health standards and so far, the results have shown no contamination or cause for concern.”
DA councillor Retief Odendaal said: “The municipality’s drinking water is generally very safe; my family and I drink tap water without filtering.
“It’s highly improbable that the city’s water could be the source for the isolated cholera case.”
In a statement released on Friday, ActionSA Eastern Cape chair Athol Trollip blamed the city’s decaying sanitation infrastructure for the cholera case.
Trollip said it was a result of ongoing neglect by the city and provincial government which he said had ignored the party’s warnings about the disease.
“The constant threat of sewage flooding both in Walmer and other townships in the city is alarming and highlighted the concerning state of wastewater management in the province.
“The [now-confirmed] cholera case in Walmer underscores the urgent need for attention to long-standing issues in the region’s wastewater treatment infrastructure,” he said.
SA Business Confederation subcommittee on health chair and committee member of Solidarity’s health advisory board, Dr Angelique Coetzee, said cholera was caused by a bacteria called vibrio cholerae.
“Cholera is primarily contracted through the consumption of contaminated water or food and it can make you sick, but most people who get cholera don’t become severely ill,” she said.
“The symptoms are often mild and include things like diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach cramps.
“In some cases, people might also feel very thirsty or tired.
“The illness is usually caused by drinking water or eating food that’s been contaminated with the cholera bacteria.”
Coetzee said the good news was that cholera could be treated, and most people recovered completely with proper medical care.
“The main concern is when someone gets very dehydrated due to severe diarrhoea and vomiting,” she said.
“This dehydration can be serious, especially in young children or older adults, and that’s why it’s important to get medical help if someone has cholera symptoms.
“So, while cholera can be unpleasant, it’s not always deadly, and with the right treatment people can get better.
“If you or someone you know shows signs of cholera, it’s crucial to seek medical attention promptly.”
HeraldLIVE
