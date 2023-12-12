×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Murder accused cop must be denied bail, state argues

Arends has already interfered with and intimidated witnesses — investigating officer

Premium
By Devon Koen - 12 December 2023

Allegedly telling witnesses what to say to police after his friend’s murder, providing false information after his arrest and refusing to answer pertinent questions during his formal bail application.

These are the reasons murder accused Kariega police Sergeant Rudy Arends should not be released from custody, according to the state...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read