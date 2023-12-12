×

Motoring enthusiasts rev up for George Old Car Show 2024

By Herald Reporter - 12 December 2023

Classic car enthusiasts are polishing their treasured automobiles as they prepare for the 27th instalment of the Garden Route’s automotive centrepiece, the George Old Car Show 2024.

February 10 and 11 were announced as the dates for the iconic event at the launch, held recently at Protea by Marriott Hotel King George...

