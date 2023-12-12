Kabeljous partnership cuts lock to inspect Papiesfontein land
Eco-group backed by Stuurman family leads site visit to fragile strip of land northeast of Jeffreys Bay, stresses support for eviction bid
The land invasion drama at Papiesfontein near Jeffreys Bay unfolded further at the weekend with the newly formed Greater Kabeljous Partnership cutting off a gate lock installed by Kouga ANC councillor Wayne Petersen, accused of occupying the land illegally, and leading a site visit walk through the area.
The activity followed the launch last week of the trust, which comprises Jeffreys Bay environmental activists, conservation practitioners and concerned citizens, and was supported by Khoisan leader Gaob Stuurman, who traces his family’s roots to Papiesfontein...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.