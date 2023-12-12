×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Kabeljous partnership cuts lock to inspect Papiesfontein land

Eco-group backed by Stuurman family leads site visit to fragile strip of land northeast of Jeffreys Bay, stresses support for eviction bid

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 12 December 2023

The land invasion drama at Papiesfontein near Jeffreys Bay unfolded further at the weekend with the newly formed Greater Kabeljous Partnership cutting off a gate lock installed by Kouga ANC councillor Wayne Petersen, accused of occupying the land illegally, and leading a site visit walk through the area.

The activity followed the launch last week of the trust, which comprises Jeffreys Bay environmental activists, conservation practitioners and concerned citizens, and was supported by Khoisan leader Gaob Stuurman, who traces his family’s roots to Papiesfontein...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read