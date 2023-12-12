Initiate shot dead in Walmer township
An initiate was shot dead in Walmer township at about 2am on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said two brothers had been asleep in a tent at an initiation school when they heard someone calling them to come outside to smoke...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.