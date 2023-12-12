Cops remove 47 children from Nelson Mandela Bay house after drugs scare
No crime committed but incident — captured on video — raises concerns about safety of youngsters during holidays
Dozens of young people were removed from a house in a Nelson Mandela Bay township by police after neighbours claimed that they were regularly meeting there to smoke drugs.
And though police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed no drugs were found on the premises — situated in the Joe Slovo settlement near KwaDwesi — the incident triggered concerns about children’s safety during the December holidays...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.