News

WATCH LIVE | Presidency minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media

By TIMESLIVE - 11 December 2023

Courtesy: SABC News

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is on Monday briefing the media on the outcomes of the special cabinet meeting held on December 8. 

