Courtesy: SABC News
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is on Monday briefing the media on the outcomes of the special cabinet meeting held on December 8.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Presidency minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media
Courtesy: SABC News
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is on Monday briefing the media on the outcomes of the special cabinet meeting held on December 8.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News