Two from Mabuyane’s office among eight held for tender fraud

Two senior officials from the office of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and one from the education department were among eight arrested by the Hawks on Monday on allegations of fraud and money laundering pertaining to a R20m tender.
The suspects, aged between 43 and 71, are expected to appear in the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
In a statement, Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said that in January 2016, the education department requested the office of the premier to assist with an emergency tender for 72 temporary classrooms and furniture.
These were to be deployed in the Gqeberha and Kariega area.
A company was then appointed to procure the classrooms and furniture to the tune of more than R20m.
“Information was received implicating senior officials in following improper procurement processes during the appointment of the said company.
“It was also further alleged that the preferred service provider was closely linked to the senior [office of the premier] officials.
“Further allegations are that the delivery of the said classrooms was not completed within the province but funds allocated accordingly were exhausted,” Mgolodela said.
The suspects were arrested by the East London serious corruption investigation and serious commercial crime investigation units of the Hawks and the national serious corruption investigation unit of the Hawks together with the SAPS joint anti-corruption team and the Gauteng national intervention unit.
They were arrested on allegations of fraud , forgery, utterance, money laundering and contravention of Section 86 (1) of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).
“The matter was reported to the Hawks for probing which culminated in the arrest of the eight suspects from Gauteng province during the early hours of today [Monday].
“The eight are in transit to the Eastern Cape where they will make their first court appearance on December 12 at the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court,” Mgolodela said.
Hawks acting provincial head, Brigadier Selina Motlalepula Maponya lauded the joint venture of the teams in ensuring that the suspects were arrested to face the might of the law.
