×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Northern areas youth honour fallen youngsters with soccer match

By Brandon Nel - 11 December 2023

Despite wet conditions, scores of youngsters kicked up a storm with a soccer event  in Bethelsdorp at the weekend, paying tribute to the children lost to gang violence in the northern areas over the past year.

Seven teams battled it out for the coveted prize of R2,000 at a park in Extension 24 on Saturday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read