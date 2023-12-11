Isuzu brings buckets of smiles to needy in Bay

Hundreds of buckets of blessings and even more smiles were handed over in KwaDwesi and Joe Slovo in Gqeberha just ahead of the festive season.
Isuzu Motors SA partnered with nonprofit organisations Love Story and Imvelo Yethu to fill up and hand over 400 Buckets of Blessings to disadvantaged communities in Gqeberha and Johannesburg.
The Buckets of Blessings initiative started in 2016 and aims to spread joy among some of SA’s most needy individuals by providing them with a variety of grocery items to enjoy over the festive season.
Isuzu’s corporate and public affairs department executive, Lebogang Makoloi, said they were honoured to be able to bring a smile to those in need.
“Living up to our ethos of caring and giving back to communities, we have rolled up our sleeves to pack and deliver 400 Buckets of Blessings to communities in KwaDwesi and Joe Slovo in Gqeberha as well as in Thembisa, Gauteng.
“Hunger is one of the biggest societal challenges faced by our disadvantaged communities,” Makoloi said.
“These Buckets of Blessings bring hope and some relief to the destitute in these communities during the festive season.”
The Buckets of Blessings are each filled with 10kg rice, 10kg mealie meal, 10kg flour, 2kg sugar, 2 litre cooking oil, 3 x baked beans, 3 x soup packets, 3 x yeast, 2kg potatoes and 3kg carrots.
The bulk groceries were procured by Isuzu from Feed the Nation, which also donated two additional vegetable items for each bucket.
The Isuzu team packed and delivered the Buckets of Blessings, which should last a family of four about a month, as part of the employee volunteerism programme and giving their time to those in need.
Makoloi said Isuzu had been a long-term corporate partner to the Buckets of Blessings initiative and prided itself on playing a key role in initiatives that sought to benefit local communities.
HeraldLIVE
