×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Fight against homelessness intensifies in Gqeberha

11 December 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

A number of nonprofit organisations and church representatives have joined hands with a plan to address the plight of homeless people in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Mould Empower Serve (MES) Cape Town branch manager Ilse Maartens presented her Cost to Ending Homelessness, a research study she conducted in Cape Town, at the Athenaeum in Central on Friday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read