Case of cholera confirmed in Walmer township

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has confirmed its first case of cholera in the city, with a woman testing positive for the deadly virus.
The 47-year-old woman, who lives in Walmer township, was admitted to hospital after falling ill.
Her positive test results were recorded on December 3.
In an emergency statement, released on Monday afternoon, the municipality said there were no further cases reported in the metro.
Spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said they had taken comprehensive measures in response to the confirmed case of cholera.
An environmental health investigation had identified a sewage line blockage at the woman’s residence, which had been promptly addressed.
“The affected person was the only one who got sick in the household,” she said.
“Further investigation revealed that there was a sewage line blockage in her yard which resulted in the build-up of sewage in the yard.
“The sewage line was subsequently fixed and currently there is no longer a build-up of sewage in the yard and no-one has fallen sick in the household.
“The investigation is ongoing.”
According to Ndamase, contact tracing revealed no additional cases among those living with the woman.
She said the municipality was actively conducting cholera surveillance in wastewater for early detection.
“This step is very important as early detection of cases will allow all health role players to get their responses ready.
“It is also possible to contain the spread of disease once the surveillance system detects the possible source of the infection.”
When it came to municipal drinking water, Ndamase said the municipality advised residents to be and vigilant.
“We believe there is currently little reason for the community to be concerned about the municipal drinking water as the drinking water undergoes strict treatment processes before it is reticulated to communities.
“Secondly, the drinking water is tested on a weekly basis for compliance with the health standards and so far, the results have shown no contamination or cause for concern.”
Symptoms of cholera include watery diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting and dehydration.
If left untreated, it may lead to death.
It can spread through contaminated food and water.
In a statement released on Friday, ActionSA Eastern Cape chair Athol Trollip blamed the city’s decaying sanitation infrastructure for the cholera case.
Trollip said it was a result of ongoing neglect by the city and provincial government which he said had ignored the party’s warnings about the disease.
“The constant threat of sewerage flooding both in Walmer and other townships in the city is alarming and highlighted the concerning state of wastewater management in the province.
“The [now-confirmed] cholera case in Walmer underscores the urgent need for attention to long-standing issues in the region’s wastewater treatment infrastructure,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Case of cholera confirmed in Walmer township
Image: 123RF/ tashatuvango
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has confirmed its first case of cholera in the city, with a woman testing positive for the deadly virus.
The 47-year-old woman, who lives in Walmer township, was admitted to hospital after falling ill.
Her positive test results were recorded on December 3.
In an emergency statement, released on Monday afternoon, the municipality said there were no further cases reported in the metro.
Spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said they had taken comprehensive measures in response to the confirmed case of cholera.
An environmental health investigation had identified a sewage line blockage at the woman’s residence, which had been promptly addressed.
“The affected person was the only one who got sick in the household,” she said.
“Further investigation revealed that there was a sewage line blockage in her yard which resulted in the build-up of sewage in the yard.
“The sewage line was subsequently fixed and currently there is no longer a build-up of sewage in the yard and no-one has fallen sick in the household.
“The investigation is ongoing.”
According to Ndamase, contact tracing revealed no additional cases among those living with the woman.
She said the municipality was actively conducting cholera surveillance in wastewater for early detection.
“This step is very important as early detection of cases will allow all health role players to get their responses ready.
“It is also possible to contain the spread of disease once the surveillance system detects the possible source of the infection.”
When it came to municipal drinking water, Ndamase said the municipality advised residents to be and vigilant.
“We believe there is currently little reason for the community to be concerned about the municipal drinking water as the drinking water undergoes strict treatment processes before it is reticulated to communities.
“Secondly, the drinking water is tested on a weekly basis for compliance with the health standards and so far, the results have shown no contamination or cause for concern.”
Symptoms of cholera include watery diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting and dehydration.
If left untreated, it may lead to death.
It can spread through contaminated food and water.
In a statement released on Friday, ActionSA Eastern Cape chair Athol Trollip blamed the city’s decaying sanitation infrastructure for the cholera case.
Trollip said it was a result of ongoing neglect by the city and provincial government which he said had ignored the party’s warnings about the disease.
“The constant threat of sewerage flooding both in Walmer and other townships in the city is alarming and highlighted the concerning state of wastewater management in the province.
“The [now-confirmed] cholera case in Walmer underscores the urgent need for attention to long-standing issues in the region’s wastewater treatment infrastructure,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News