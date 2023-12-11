Bay speed climber’s Olympic dream comes true
Aniya Holder qualifies for Games with gold medal success at Tshwane event
South End speed climber Aniya Holder’s brisk performance to clinch the top spot at the African Qualifier competitive sports climbing event has made her Olympic qualification dream a reality.
Climbers across the continent took to the challenging climbing surface in Tshwane, from December 7 to 9, all hoping to secure one of the four Olympics spots on offer. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.