Dan Marokane was on Friday appointed CEO of Eskom by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
“Mr Marokane is, a qualified chemical engineer who has an MBA and a seasoned executive with more than 20 years' senior leadership experience. He will join Eskom no later than March 31 2024,” Gordhan said.
His ministry said the advertisement for the post attracted 409 applications. From this process, “12 prospects qualified to further steps in the selection process”.
Marokane has experience working in distressed organisations with visible and pressurised turnaround mandates. His most recent assignment was at Tongaat Hulett where he stepped in to lead the company when its group CEO resigned.
Marokane was a senior manager at Eskom from 2010 to 2015, holding various senior positions including head of group capital. He was one of four senior managers suspended during the state capture period. He subsequently resigned and went into the private sector.
The ministry said mandatory checks, which include criminal and credit checks, verification of identity, qualifications, directorships and establishment of conflicts of interest were completed.
The date of commencement will be announced once he has concluded the handover process with his current employer.
Marokane announced as Eskom CEO
Image: Trevor Samson
