Mtau Dony Mmathinyane, 31, his company Dibuseng Business Enterprise and Maphoto Manape Sylvane Mokgadi, 55, appeared before the Middelburg regional court on Wednesday after they were arrested by the Hawks on the same day for alleged fraud and theft.
It is alleged the accused colluded to defraud Eskom of R1m.
During 2017 and 2020, Arnot power station issued two separate orders for the purchase and delivery of valves. Two separate companies purchased and delivered the valves.
Late in 2020, Tutuka power station issued an order to Dibuseng for the purchase and delivery of valves. Dibuseng delivered the valves and the power station made a payment of just over R1m.
The site manager of Tutuka inspected the valves and noted they were not according to their purchase order (specification).
“He contacted Dibuseng to find out what happened with the supply of incorrect valves. The sole director, Mmathinyane, said he would come back to him for clarity, but failed to do so,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.
Two in court for fraud and theft after allegedly stealing from one power station to sell to another
Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
The Hawks said the manager, with the knowledge that Billfinger Intervalve Africa is the only manufacturer of the valves, contacted the company to inquire why it sold incorrect valves to Dibuseng. He discovered Dibuseng did a quotation and never bought valves from Billfinger.
Investigations were conducted by forensic investigators and it was discovered the valves delivered by Dibuseng were the same valves delivered to Arnot during 2017 and 2020.
“Arnot power station confirmed the valves were stolen from it during 2020.”
When the Hawks investigated, it was discovered the delivery documents submitted by Dibuseng were the same documents issued by Billfinger to the two companies in 2017 and 2020.
The Hawks noted that on the documents there was information that Mokgadi assisted Dibuseng to be in possession of the stolen valves.
Mmathinyane was granted R20,000 bail and Mokgadi bail of R10,000.
The case was postponed until February 20 next year for first appearance at the specialised commercial crimes court in Middelburg.
TimesLIVE
