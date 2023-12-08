×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

These are the top murder hotspots in the Eastern Cape

Fourteen people killed on average every day in Eastern Cape, with Bay among five most problematic areas

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 08 December 2023

Fourteen — that is the average number of murders occurring every day across the Eastern Cape, while there has been a decrease in various other crimes in the province, according to police.

Three Nelson Mandela Bay police stations were identified as being among the top five murder hotspots as police top brass released the provincial crime statistics for the second quarter — between July and September — in Wells Estate on Thursday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read