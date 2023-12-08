These are the top murder hotspots in the Eastern Cape
Fourteen people killed on average every day in Eastern Cape, with Bay among five most problematic areas
Fourteen — that is the average number of murders occurring every day across the Eastern Cape, while there has been a decrease in various other crimes in the province, according to police.
Three Nelson Mandela Bay police stations were identified as being among the top five murder hotspots as police top brass released the provincial crime statistics for the second quarter — between July and September — in Wells Estate on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.