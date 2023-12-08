Nelson Mandela Bay businesses under pressure as freight challenges escalate

Port inefficiencies and the lack of rail transport is putting huge strain on Nelson Mandela Bay businesses, with urgent intervention needed.
This was the overarching finding of a survey conducted by the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, in which its members voiced their concerns about logistical challenges impeding their sustainability and growth.
The survey, conducted between January and October 2023, included feedback from the Bay’s largest importers and exporters.
Figures indicated that 88% of the companies that participated were not using the country’s rail network to transport their cargo, sighting unreliability and unavailability as the main reasons.
Half of the businesses also indicated they would use the north-south rail system, connecting the Bay and Gauteng, rather than road freight, which is currently their only option and comes at a massive cost.
Meanwhile, 75% of the survey respondents said challenges at the Bay’s ports had forced them to transport goods to the ports of Cape Town and Durban for export, costing them about R66m in additional logistics costs over the 10-month period.
According to 88% of the respondents, equipment issues such as the number of gangways providing access to vessels was the key issue impacting the efficiency of the Bay’s ports, leading to longer turnaround times and unexpected delays.
Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said rail issues stemmed from the lack of infrastructure maintenance and investment, particularly in the last two decades, as well as vandalism of the country’s railway system.
“As a result, the country has seen a shift in general freight from rail to road, which has resulted in increasing road transportation costs, unprecedented damage to roads and related infrastructure, including increased road accidents involving trucks.”
She said the unreliability of rail had resulted in manganese being transported by trucks and stored in the Markman industrial area before being transported to the harbour, resulting in roads, water and sanitation infrastructure in the area being severely damaged.
Van Huyssteen said the overwhelming majority of the businesses surveyed said development of the local ports’ infrastructure required urgent attention, as it significantly impacted business operations and the growth of the local economy.
“This is particularly important if we are to retain and attract investments to the metro, as 43% of the businesses indicated that these port inefficiencies have impacted current and future investments plans,” she said.
According to the World Bank’s 2022 global Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) that assessed and ranked 348 ports from the best to worst performing, South African ports were among the poorest performers.
The Port of Port Elizabeth ranked the highest at 291, followed by Ngqura at 338, while Durban and Cape Town ranked 341 and 344 respectively.
Van Huyssteen said before the current crisis and backlog at the Durban port, a number of the major shipping lines had already been skipping the Bay’s ports for several months.
“This was because the shipping lines, having already lost too many days at the Durban and Cape Town ports, could not waste any further days at the Port Elizabeth and Ngqura ports.”
This forced businesses in the Bay to transport their goods via road to Walvis Bay and Maputo ports, among others, to maintain their reputations as reliable exporters.
Additionally, several manufacturers reported production delays due to imported components not arriving on time.
Van Huyssteen said the operational costs for Bay businesses were escalating at an unsustainable rate, and urgent action was needed to mitigate the current and future challenges.
HeraldLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay businesses under pressure as freight challenges escalate
News reporter
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Port inefficiencies and the lack of rail transport is putting huge strain on Nelson Mandela Bay businesses, with urgent intervention needed.
This was the overarching finding of a survey conducted by the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, in which its members voiced their concerns about logistical challenges impeding their sustainability and growth.
The survey, conducted between January and October 2023, included feedback from the Bay’s largest importers and exporters.
Figures indicated that 88% of the companies that participated were not using the country’s rail network to transport their cargo, sighting unreliability and unavailability as the main reasons.
Half of the businesses also indicated they would use the north-south rail system, connecting the Bay and Gauteng, rather than road freight, which is currently their only option and comes at a massive cost.
Meanwhile, 75% of the survey respondents said challenges at the Bay’s ports had forced them to transport goods to the ports of Cape Town and Durban for export, costing them about R66m in additional logistics costs over the 10-month period.
According to 88% of the respondents, equipment issues such as the number of gangways providing access to vessels was the key issue impacting the efficiency of the Bay’s ports, leading to longer turnaround times and unexpected delays.
Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said rail issues stemmed from the lack of infrastructure maintenance and investment, particularly in the last two decades, as well as vandalism of the country’s railway system.
“As a result, the country has seen a shift in general freight from rail to road, which has resulted in increasing road transportation costs, unprecedented damage to roads and related infrastructure, including increased road accidents involving trucks.”
She said the unreliability of rail had resulted in manganese being transported by trucks and stored in the Markman industrial area before being transported to the harbour, resulting in roads, water and sanitation infrastructure in the area being severely damaged.
Van Huyssteen said the overwhelming majority of the businesses surveyed said development of the local ports’ infrastructure required urgent attention, as it significantly impacted business operations and the growth of the local economy.
“This is particularly important if we are to retain and attract investments to the metro, as 43% of the businesses indicated that these port inefficiencies have impacted current and future investments plans,” she said.
According to the World Bank’s 2022 global Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) that assessed and ranked 348 ports from the best to worst performing, South African ports were among the poorest performers.
The Port of Port Elizabeth ranked the highest at 291, followed by Ngqura at 338, while Durban and Cape Town ranked 341 and 344 respectively.
Van Huyssteen said before the current crisis and backlog at the Durban port, a number of the major shipping lines had already been skipping the Bay’s ports for several months.
“This was because the shipping lines, having already lost too many days at the Durban and Cape Town ports, could not waste any further days at the Port Elizabeth and Ngqura ports.”
This forced businesses in the Bay to transport their goods via road to Walvis Bay and Maputo ports, among others, to maintain their reputations as reliable exporters.
Additionally, several manufacturers reported production delays due to imported components not arriving on time.
Van Huyssteen said the operational costs for Bay businesses were escalating at an unsustainable rate, and urgent action was needed to mitigate the current and future challenges.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News