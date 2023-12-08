Kouga municipality sets up e-waste recycling service
The Kouga municipality has teamed up with the e-Waste Association of South Africa (eWASA) to amplify electronic waste recycling in the region — representing a groundbreaking initiative for the municipality.
Incorporating the assessment of vital infrastructure, equipment, and resources for efficient waste management projects, the R1.67m initiative, guided by the principles of extended producer responsibility, not only aims to enhance waste collection and recycling, but also seeks to generate local employment opportunities...
