Motion on removing heritage sites won’t be tabled today
A motion that calls for the removal of colonial heritage sites, statues and portraits of apartheid mayors in Nelson Mandela Bay will not be tabled at Thursday’s council meeting.
The demands, which triggered a backlash from heritage associations and tour guides, are contained in a motion by EFF councillor Ndumiso Qwazi, filed with the office of speaker Eugene Johnson in November...
