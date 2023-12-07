It’s an emergency — robbers run rife at Nelson Mandela Bay schools
Four-hour meeting called after 10 violent incidents in less than a week
Ten public schools in the Nelson Mandela Bay education district have been robbed at gunpoint and two principals shot at by criminals in less than a week.
The spate of incidents, which started on November 29, have forced the district to temporarily close the structures and move staff to nearby community and school halls...
