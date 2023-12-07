He tore our lives apart, store owners say of thieving accountant
The former owner of the Sunridge SUPERSPAR saw accountant Jonathan Blow as a brother — until he destroyed their trust and stole more than R40m to fuel his gambling addiction.
Testifying in aggravation of sentencing, Peter Barnes, former owner of the Sunridge SUPERSPAR, said his life had been torn apart after it came to light that Blow had stolen from his business...
