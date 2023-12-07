Eastern Cape health authorities are on high alert after a Gqeberha woman is believed to have contracted cholera.
HeraldLIVE
Gqeberha woman isolated for suspected cholera case
Image: 123RF/ tashatuvango
Eastern Cape health authorities are on high alert after a Gqeberha woman is believed to have contracted cholera.
Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the 47-year-old patient from Walmer has since been admitted to the Livingstone Hospital and is in isolation.
He said they were waiting for the toxigenicity results from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
“She remains in a stable condition,” he said.
“The team will work with the municipality to conduct contact tracing.
“The patient stays with a minor and has a history of attending a funeral a week ago. However, she had not traveled outside the city.”
Kupelo said a highly trained outbreak response has since been activated.
“Health environmental services have already taken samples from wastewater treatment sources for laboratory testing, and results came back negative for cholera.”
Kupelo said no other case have been reported from the area.
Symptoms of cholera include watery diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and dehydration. If left untreated, it may lead to death.
It can spread through contaminated food and water.
HeraldLIVE
