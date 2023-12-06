×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Five appear in court for alleged Diepsloot mob justice that resulted in five deaths

By TimesLIVE - 07 December 2023
The five people accused of murdering five men in vigilante attacks in Diepsloot on Saturday will remain behind bars until next Wednesday, when they are expected to apply for bail. Stock photo.
The five people accused of murdering five men in vigilante attacks in Diepsloot on Saturday will remain behind bars until next Wednesday, when they are expected to apply for bail. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Five people appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of five men in an alleged vigilante attack in Diepsloot on Saturday. 

The five victims were allegedly killed by community members who suspected them of committing crimes in the area. The suspects were arrested on Monday. 

Two other men were also killed in vigilante attacks in the area on Friday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the suspects are charged with five counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery with aggravating circumstances, contravention of the Immigration Act and malicious damage to property. 

The case was postponed until next Wednesday for a bail hearing. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street
South Africa's rugby captain Siya Kolisi eats snails

Most Read