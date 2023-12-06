Temporary electrical connections ongoing nightmare for despairing residents

A tangled web of wires that extends from electricity meters to other houses, food stored at the home of relatives and a business losing money due to power outages.
This is the reality facing many Nelson Mandela Bay residents in Ward 35 with the situation likely to remain this festive season, as temporary electrical connections continue to wreak havoc in the community.
This comes despite the municipality promising to deploy dedicated teams to close more than 300 trenches in the metro by October.
But Bethelsdorp and Palm Ridge still have more than 30 temporary electrical connections, with some left open for more than a year, according to Ward 35 councillor Noline Moodley.
Almost half of these were verified by The Herald during a visit to Bethelsdorp on Tuesday.
Moodley said municipal technicians had had to reopen permanent fixes where work had been done.
“They started in Heath Park [which falls under Bethelsdorp] but had to go back and repair the permanent connection and then left another temporary electrical connection afterwards next to a central distribution unit,” she said.
“We have temporary electrical connections that have been open since 2022 that have not been closed and instead municipal technicians are constantly repairing them because they trip.”
In August, the municipality deployed teams of electricians to close more than 300 trenches in the city that had been dug for temporary electrical connections.
At the time, electricity and energy political head Zanele Sikawuti said, weather permitting, the backlog would be completed by the end of October.
Sikawuti, when contacted on Tuesday, said more temporary electrical connections had since been added for Ward 35.
“In instances like Ward 35 we got on-site and were directed to other urgent connections which were more dangerous,” she said.
She said the backlog was about 50% completed, with the new temporary electrical connections added.
The trenches stem from a shortage of essential materials — a situation attributed to setbacks in the municipality’s supply chain division.
On Tuesday, electricity and energy executive director Luvuyo Magalela said problems at the city’s supply chain unit persisted, rendering the teams ineffective.
“There are a couple of issues ranging from a shortage of plumbing materials to joint tips, line tips, copper and aluminium.
“Originally we had six teams which were divided between Govan Mbeki and the Lillian Diedericks cluster which includes wards 10, 11, 13, 29, 31, 32, 35 and 37.”
Of the targeted 50 temporary electrical connections that were registered in Ward 35, Magalela said they had closed just more than half.
Moodley sent The Herald an Excel spreadsheet this week that listed more than 35 temporary electrical connections.
Of the 12 temporary electrical connections seen by The Herald on Tuesday, some remained open and filled with litter while others were loosely filled and had live wires left uncovered.
No danger tape was added to warn residents.
In Harker Crescent, residents are still living with a temporary electrical connection that has been open for three years, leading to several explosions and fires.
Resident Yumna Francis, 49, who had live wires running across an open ditch in front of her residence, said they could not even park their car inside the property.
“My children have to walk over these broken pallets [used as a pathway into the property] or jump over the fence.
“Last time the pallets burned and the flames were so high and it was frightening.
'My neighbour did not have electricity since an explosion three months ago but they have [since] been connected to our meter.”
In Fondling Street, there are more than four trenches dug with a tangled web of wires connecting more than six houses.
Three of the houses are connected separately to the other three properties.
Resident Mario Langaveld, 64, said his electricity bill had increased as a result of a temporary electrical connection to his neighbour.
Across from Langaveld’s property, a portion of a wall has been removed as a trench runs across the property for a temporary electrical connection.
Another resident, Allgean Mafiet, 25, said someone had fallen into the trench in front of her house which had been open for more than three months.
Since Sunday, three houses in Didloft Street, Bethelsdorp, have been without electricity but residents said the issue had been ongoing for months, leading to household appliances blowing.
The houses are also connected through temporary electrical connections.
“It was off more than a week in November,” resident Mervin Demingo, 68, said.
“I have already bought my Christmas meat and I have stored it with a relative because it will go bad.
“I lost five appliances and they only gave me enough money for one.”
Operating from Brass Street, vehicle spare parts dealer Doepie du Preez said at one stage three trenches were left open.
He said the situation was unacceptable because it endangered children’s lives and caused a financial strain.
“When it’s raining and as soon as that hole starts filling with water, it’s lights out for us,” Du Preez said.
“When the lights are off it is completely dark and I have to stop operating.”
Du Preez said with the last outage they were without power for three weeks, leading to him losing thousands of rand in revenue.
“I had to hire a generator for the last week because we could not afford to stay closed.
“Mind you, we still have rent to pay come month’s end,” he said.
