Gqeberha police responded to a bomb scare at a Jewish synagogue in Parsons Hill on Wednesday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed the incident.
“At about 7am, the Mount Road police station responded to a complaint of an alleged suspicious parcel on the steps at a synagogue in Parsons Hill,” she said.
“Bomb disposal was summoned and the parcel was negative.”
When The Herald arrived at the scene just before 9am police were busy taking down the yellow tape.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
Police respond to bomb scare at Jewish synagogue in Gqeberha
Image: FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN/123RF
