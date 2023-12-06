×

News

Police respond to bomb scare at Jewish synagogue in Gqeberha

By Brandon Nel - 06 December 2023
Gqeberha police responded to a complaint of a suspicious parcel on the steps of a synagogue on Wednesday morning
TAKING NO CHANCES: Gqeberha police responded to a complaint of a suspicious parcel on the steps of a synagogue on Wednesday morning
Image: FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN/123RF

Gqeberha police responded to a bomb scare at a Jewish synagogue in Parsons Hill on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed the incident.

“At about 7am, the Mount Road police station responded to a complaint of an alleged suspicious parcel on the steps at a synagogue in Parsons Hill,” she said. 

“Bomb disposal was summoned and the parcel was negative.”

When The Herald arrived at the scene just before 9am police were busy taking down the yellow tape.

This is a developing story.

HeraldLIVE

