Oppression of girls, women in Afghanistan of great concern: Malala Yousafzai

Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai has called on governments to make gender apartheid a crime against humanity and in that way stand with Afghan girls and women who are being oppressed by the Taliban.

Yousafzai was delivering the 21st Nelson Mandela annual lecture in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 10 years to the day after Mandela passed away.

“It took a bullet to my head for the world to stand with me. What will it take for the world to stand with the girls and women of Afghanistan?”

Malala said she asked herself what was the injustice that the world was overlooking, where the world allowed inhumanity to become a status quo.

“The answer for me was very clear and personal; the oppression of girls and women in Afghanistan. My family and I know how to live under the Taliban ideology.”

The Taliban took over in Afghanistan in 2021 and this led to the end of schooling for children in secondary schools and higher education institutions.

Yousafzai said that at 15 she was shot and nearly killed for standing up for her right to receive an education.

“Just two years ago, women in Afghanistan were working, serving in leadership positions and travelling freely. Girls of all ages were playing soccer and cricket and learning in schools.”

She said when the Taliban seized power a second time in 2021, as they first did in the 1990s, they quickly began the systemic oppression of girls and women. She said that for a short time this made headlines but the world has since turned its back on the Afghan people.