Queen Victoria might lose her position in front of the Main Library in Govan Mbeki Avenue if the EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay has its way.
EFF councillor Ndumiso Qwazi filed a motion with the office of speaker Eugene Johnson in November in which the EFF is calling for the immediate removal of colonial heritage sites, statues and portraits of apartheid mayors across the metro.
Apart from Queen Victoria, the list includes all portraits of mayors who presided over the city during the apartheid and colonial eras at the back entrance of City Hall and the Horse Memorial on the corner of Cape Road and Rink Street.
If the motion is tabled in the council on Thursday and succeeds, the historical artefacts will be moved to the South End Museum or Mandela Bay Heritage Trust.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Historical Society of Port Elizabeth chair Graham Taylor and Andile Nduna of the Eastern Cape department of sport, recreation, arts and culture.
Qwazi was not available.
Heritage artifacts: should they stay or go?
LISTEN | Heritage artifacts: should they stay or go?
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Queen Victoria might lose her position in front of the Main Library in Govan Mbeki Avenue if the EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay has its way.
EFF councillor Ndumiso Qwazi filed a motion with the office of speaker Eugene Johnson in November in which the EFF is calling for the immediate removal of colonial heritage sites, statues and portraits of apartheid mayors across the metro.
Apart from Queen Victoria, the list includes all portraits of mayors who presided over the city during the apartheid and colonial eras at the back entrance of City Hall and the Horse Memorial on the corner of Cape Road and Rink Street.
If the motion is tabled in the council on Thursday and succeeds, the historical artefacts will be moved to the South End Museum or Mandela Bay Heritage Trust.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Historical Society of Port Elizabeth chair Graham Taylor and Andile Nduna of the Eastern Cape department of sport, recreation, arts and culture.
Qwazi was not available.
Heritage artifacts: should they stay or go?
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News