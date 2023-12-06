‘JoJo man’ Doc MacLean bringing blues magic to Plett
Internationally renowned blues musician Doc MacLean will be transporting Plettenberg Bay audiences from the picturesque tranquillity of their seaside town to the deepest corners of the US rural south on Thursday evening.
After playing 700 South African shows over the past eight years, MacLean is visiting the town as part of his JoJo Man Blues Tour to perform some of his best songs while promoting access to clean water...
