Eight Eastern Cape families among those in mourning as Implats names 13 miners who died in shaft accident
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
The identities of the miners who died in a shaft accident at Impala Platinum mine were revealed on Wednesday with permission from their families ahead of a memorial service in Rustenburg.
The number of miners killed in the November 27 accident has risen to 13 after a miner died in hospital on Monday. Eight of the 50 employees who remain in hospital are in critical care.
Implats CEO Nico Muller said: “In the wake of the tragic passing of our colleagues on November 27 this is an incredibly difficult time for the company and its employees as we come to terms with their loss. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families and loved ones of those who have been affected. We are committed to providing support and assistance to those who need it during this time of mourning, and we stand together in honouring their memory and providing solace to one another.”
Eight of those killed in the accident hail from the Eastern Cape. Many of the men were long-serving employees of the company.
In memoriam
Khayalethu Joel Bhekamane, 41, a rock drill operator from Elliotdale in the Eastern Cape. He had worked for Impala Rustenburg for four years.
Vuyane Dangazele, 45, a rock drill operator from Libode in the Eastern Cape. He had worked for Impala Rustenburg for four years.
Mcingeni Dlabone, 42, a scraper winch operator from Elliotdale in the Eastern Cape. He had worked for Impala Rustenburg for 19 years.
Mncedisi Hukwana, 48, a rock drill operator from Elliotdale in the Eastern Cape. He had worked for Impala Rustenburg for 18 years.
Eric Fanisile Libad, 48, a rock drill operator from Libode in the Eastern Cape. He had worked for Impala Rustenburg for 14 years.
Morena Mohlomi, 33, a miner from Carletonville in Gauteng. He had worked for Impala Rustenburg for one year.
Petrus Nare, 44, a scraper winch operator from Rustenburg in North West. He had worked for Impala Rustenburg for 10 years.
Mandisi Nkulwana, 44, a rock drill operator from Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape. He had worked for Impala Rustenburg for 11 years.
Zwelethu Nomsuka, 43, a scraper winch operator from Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape. He had worked for Impala Rustenburg for 16 years.
Raselebedi Elias Ntoi, 40, a panel operator from Maputsoe in Lesotho. He had worked for Impala Rustenburg for 17 years.
Siyabulela Nzume, 53, a scraper winch operator from Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape. He had worked for Impala Rustenburg for 22 years.
Lethola Qebe, 59, a development rock drill operator from Quthing in Lesotho. He had worked for Impala Rustenburg for 22 years.
Marumo Shasha, 51, a rock drill operator from Butha Buthe in Lesotho. He had worked for Impala Rustenburg for 11 years.
