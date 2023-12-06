East Cape tapestry has delegates, Ramaphosa, talking at Cop28
Artwork from Hamburg on display in Dubai ‘has everything any head of state needed to say about climate change’
A striking work of art from a tiny town in the Eastern Cape is being showcased at the international climate change conference in Dubai.
The Umlibo tapestry by the Keiskamma Art Project from Hamburg is on display at Cop28 and has become a talking point at the conference which is being attended by 84,000 delegates...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.