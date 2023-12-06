In Gauteng, three municipalities received National Blue Drop Certification. The Meyerton water supply system provided by Rand Water bulk water service in Midvaal local municipality has been certified. Similarly, the Ekurhuleni water supply systems provided by Rand Water bulk service in the City of Ekurhuleni and the Greater Johannesburg water supply system provided by Rand Water in the City of Johannesburg received certification.
In KwaZulu-Natal, three municipalities were awarded the National Blue Drop Certification for their water supply systems. uMngeni-uThukela bulk water service provider received certification for its uMgungundlovu water supply system. Msunduzi local municipality was awarded certification for its Umsunduzi water supply system and iLembe district municipality received certification for its Dolphin Coast Ballito water supply system, both also supplied by uMngeni-uThukela bulk water.
In Mpumalanga, Blue Drop certification went to Mbombela-Umjindi local municipality for its Primkop, Karino, Nelspruit and Matsulu water supply systems.
The JB Marks local municipality in the North West has been awarded the prestigious Blue Drop Certification for its water supply system in Potchefstroom.
Eight municipalities were recognised for their commendable no-drop performance. These municipalities were Berg Rivier, Bitou, Ekurhuleni, Nelson Mandela Bay metropolitan municipality with a score of 81%, George municipality, Drakenstein local municipality with a score of 82%, Saldanha Bay local municipality with a score of 84% and Langeberg local municipality with a score of 87%.
In the City of Cape Town metropolitan municipality, the Faure water treatment works won the Best Technical Score, followed by Rand Water Board's Vereeniging water supply system, and Drakenstein local municipality's Welvanpans water treatment works placed third.
Clean water? These are the top-performing municipalities
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The few top-performing municipalities ensuring good water quality were named when the government released progress assessment reports this week.
The Blue Drop report evaluated all 958 water supply systems across 144 water services authorities. The evaluations considered factors such as infrastructure condition, maintenance, operation, treatment processes and staff expertise.
In 2014, 44 water supply systems received Blue Drop Certifications for achieving scores above 95%. However, in 2023, only 26 achieved this feat.
This as the number of water supply systems in a critical state of performance increased from 174 in 2014 to 277 in 2023, showing a significant decline between 2014 and 2023.
In the 2023 Blue Drop best-performing Water Services Institution category, the Overstrand local municipality claimed the top spot, followed by the City of Cape Town and then the City of Johannesburg.
The Buffelsrivier, Greater Gansbaai, Greater Hermanus, Kleinmond, Pearly Beach and Stanford local municipalities secured joint first place in the 2023 Blue Drop Best Performing Water Supply System category. The Overstrand local municipality was ranked second and iLembe district municipality secured third place.
