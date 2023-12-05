What’s the next move on colonial statues?
Bay historical artefacts, portraits of apartheid mayors could be relocated if motion is tabled and succeeds
A decision on hundreds of years of history could be made as soon as Thursday, with the EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay calling for the immediate removal of colonial heritage sites, statues and portraits of apartheid mayors across the metro.
If its motion is tabled in the council on Thursday and succeeds, the historical artefacts will be moved to the South End Museum or Mandela Bay Heritage Trust...
