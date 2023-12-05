Roadblock used to warn motorists of dangers of drunk driving
The Eastern Cape Liquor Board and the Nelson Mandela Bay traffic department held a massive roadblock on Tuesday morning to raise awareness of the dangers of drunk driving and to ensure that motorists refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol over the festive season.
While some motorists complained the roadblock was an inconvenience, they said the visibility of law enforcement agencies made them feel safer...
