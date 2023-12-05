‘Our boy will never get to wear his new uniform’
Bay family tells of anguish on learning 14-year-old son was among those killed in horror accident
Excited that their son was about to start high school in the new year, Oyisa Breakfast’s parents joyfully bought his new uniform and school supplies, envisioning a vibrant future for him.
But their joy turned to agony when they realised the 14-year-old would never have the chance to wear the uniform, which now hangs untouched in his closet, after his life was cut short in a horror crash at the weekend...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.