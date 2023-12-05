New life welcomed at Lalibela Game Reserve

The arrival of summer season has been marked by a feeling of excitement and anticipation at Lalibela Game Reserve where the drought has broken, new life is being welcomed and a passionate new chief executive has taken the helm.
With its six lodges, unique 10,500ha, multi-biome landscape, big five, vast herds of plains game, multitudes of smaller creatures and vibrant birdlife, guests visiting the reserve outside Makhanda are treated to an adventure like no other.
But, while blessed with sufficient natural grasslands to allow wildlife to continue to thrive, this region of the Eastern Cape has nonetheless recently weathered a challenging seven-year drought which left dams, rivers and waterfalls diminished, restricting flow, and forced many reserves in the area to supplement their water supplies.
In September, steady rain finally arrived, filling dams and causing rivers to flow and waterfalls to gush for the first time in years.
The water table rose to pre-drought levels and vegetation grew to be a lush haven for the animals once more.
This welcome boom of abundant greenery coincided with the arrival of “baby season” on the reserve.
Traditionally, mid to late November and early December are calving and lambing season for a range of antelopes, including red hartebeest, impala, blesbok, nyala, eland, black wildebeest and common duiker, and giraffe young are also typically seen during this period.
So on every safari drive and walk until early January, guests will get the chance to see this precious new life for themselves.
At the same time, due to the abundance of smaller animals, this is also a period when predator activity skyrockets.
A predator on the reserve that is experiencing its own new beginning is one of Lalibela’s cheetahs, which gave birth to a litter of four.
The eight-week-old cubs, while still reliant on their mother’s milk and hunting skills, are learning vital survival skills to equip them for life on the reserve.
Cheetahs are one of the most endangered big cats, with fewer than 7,000 in the wild today.
While the reserve is run on business principles, all profits generated are ploughed into the conservation of the land, animals and wider community.
The company has also announced the appointment of Johann Lombard as its new chief executive.
He brings more than three decades of experience in eco-tourism development, conservation and guiding, specialising in dangerous game, natural sciences and the subtle genius of regenerative sustainability.
Over the past 10 years, he has worked with internationally renowned safari brands, and most recently was the managing director of an up-and-coming eco-tourism operator in Ethiopia.
